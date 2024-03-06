BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,231 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust were worth $3,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 43.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 4,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust by 12.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the first quarter worth about $208,000.

Shares of NYSE BYM opened at $11.47 on Wednesday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

