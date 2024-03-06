Blackstone (NYSE:BX) PT Raised to $147.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $146.00 to $147.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BX. Oppenheimer downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet lowered Blackstone from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of BX stock opened at $124.84 on Monday. Blackstone has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.57. The company has a market cap of $89.22 billion, a PE ratio of 68.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Blackstone will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,102.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 2,400 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.62 per share, with a total value of $301,488.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,133.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock worth $38,521,631 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its position in Blackstone by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

