Blue Star Foods (NASDAQ:BSFC) Shares Down 28.5%

Blue Star Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:BSFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 28.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 4,884,929 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 1,765,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blue Star Foods in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Star Foods by 27.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,289 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Blue Star Foods during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blue Star Foods

Blue Star Foods Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a marine protein company in the United States and Canada. The company imports, packages, and sells refrigerated pasteurized various crab meats sourced primarily from Southeast Asia; and other premium seafood products. It sells its products primarily to food service distributors, as well as wholesalers, retail establishments, and seafood distributors under the Blue Star, Pacifika, Oceanica, Crab & Go Premium Seafood, Lubkin, First Choice, Good Stuff, Coastal Pride Fresh, and Little Cedar Falls brands.

