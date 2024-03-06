BMO Capital Markets Increases Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI) Price Target to C$3.50

Ensign Energy Services (TSE:ESI – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.23% from the company’s current price.

Get Ensign Energy Services alerts:

ESI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. ATB Capital lowered their price objective on Ensign Energy Services from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$4.00 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$4.06.

Get Our Latest Report on Ensign Energy Services

Ensign Energy Services Stock Down 0.8 %

About Ensign Energy Services

Shares of TSE ESI opened at C$2.41 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.52. Ensign Energy Services has a 12 month low of C$1.77 and a 12 month high of C$4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.15. The firm has a market capitalization of C$442.36 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 202.94 and a beta of 3.07.

(Get Free Report)

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.