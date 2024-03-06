BMO Capital Markets Increases MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target to C$35.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.44% from the stock’s current price.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded MEG Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$28.00 price objective on MEG Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MEG

MEG Energy Price Performance

Shares of TSE MEG opened at C$28.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.34. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.79 and a 1-year high of C$30.00. The firm has a market cap of C$8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.22). MEG Energy had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of C$1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.40 billion. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.5862069 earnings per share for the current year.

About MEG Energy

(Get Free Report)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.