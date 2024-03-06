BMO Capital Markets Increases Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target to C$126.00

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$118.00 to C$126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 13.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STN. Echelon Wealth Partners increased their target price on Stantec from C$104.00 to C$116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Stantec from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares upped their price target on Stantec from C$116.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Stantec from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Stantec from C$121.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$120.15.

Stantec Stock Performance

Shares of STN opened at C$111.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.07, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Stantec has a 1 year low of C$75.31 and a 1 year high of C$118.39. The firm has a market cap of C$12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.38.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.86 by C($0.04). Stantec had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of C$1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.22 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stantec will post 4.3106759 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stantec news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston bought 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$104.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,067,537.50. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

Further Reading

