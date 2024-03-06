BMO Capital Markets Lowers Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target to C$3.00

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$4.15 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.34% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. CIBC reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. Cormark downgraded Chorus Aviation from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chorus Aviation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.19.

Chorus Aviation Price Performance

CHR stock opened at C$2.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Chorus Aviation has a 1 year low of C$2.01 and a 1 year high of C$3.55. The firm has a market cap of C$396.53 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.38.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$421.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$430.00 million. Chorus Aviation had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 8.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.2400881 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions in the United States and Canada. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services.

