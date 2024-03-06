Brenmiller Energy (NASDAQ:BNRG) Trading Down 7.7%

Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.02 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 8,856 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 10,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brenmiller Energy stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Brenmiller Energy Ltd (NASDAQ:BNRG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 966,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. owned approximately 6.27% of Brenmiller Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.24% of the company’s stock.

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. develops, produces, markets, and sells thermal energy storage (TES) systems based on its proprietary technology that enables renewable integration, increases energy efficiency, and reduces carbon emissions. Its TES system dispatches thermal energy on demand in the form of steam, which can be saturated for industrial use, or in the form of a superheated steam, which can be used to activate steam turbines.

