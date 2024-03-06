BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Rating Increased to Overweight at Barclays

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $4.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.50. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on BRFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered BRF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BRF currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of BRFS opened at $3.21 on Monday. BRF has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRFS. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in BRF by 223.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BRF in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

