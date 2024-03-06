Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total transaction of $82,556.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,282.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 925 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.25, for a total value of $82,556.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,282.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $455,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,810,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,590,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BFAM. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BFAM

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BFAM stock opened at $114.11 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.65 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.