Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 723,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.13% of Brighthouse Financial worth $35,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Brighthouse Financial

In related news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock opened at $45.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.24 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.83 by ($0.91). Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 27.01% and a positive return on equity of 20.71%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 17.05 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.14.

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

