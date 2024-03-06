BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Bank of America

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $6.50 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.18% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays increased their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

NYSE BRSP opened at $6.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. BrightSpire Capital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $863.78 million, a PE ratio of -51.12 and a beta of 1.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,736,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 95,688 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 101,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 340.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 201,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 156,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,353,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,353,000 after purchasing an additional 873,407 shares in the last quarter. 57.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

