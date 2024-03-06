BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG) PT Lowered to $23.00

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 150.27% from the stock’s current price.

Get BrightSpring Health Services alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services Price Performance

NASDAQ:BTSG opened at $9.19 on Monday. BrightSpring Health Services has a 12 month low of $8.73 and a 12 month high of $12.14.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that BrightSpring Health Services will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BrightSpring Health Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BrightSpring Health Services, Inc operates a home and community-based healthcare services platform in the United States. The company's platform focuses on delivering pharmacy and provider services, including clinical and supportive care in home and community settings to Medicare, Medicaid, and insured populations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSpring Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSpring Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.