Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,801 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $11,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BNL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,070,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,327,000 after acquiring an additional 36,452 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at approximately $478,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 56.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 30,458 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 140,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 57.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Shares of BNL opened at $14.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.74. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.68 and a 52 week high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.08.

Broadstone Net Lease Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 139.03%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BNL. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Broadstone Net Lease

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Broadstone Net Lease news, Director Michael A. Coke bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,765.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Fennell acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 63,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.