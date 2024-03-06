BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,308 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after buying an additional 32,688 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BWX Technologies stock opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.20%.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.