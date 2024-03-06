BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,601 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,762,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,664 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after purchasing an additional 24,230 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BWX Technologies by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,271,000 after purchasing an additional 262,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,180,000. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of BWXT opened at $104.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200-day moving average is $78.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $107.18.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.42 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 32.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.20%.

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.