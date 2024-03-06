C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Shares Sold by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC – Free Report) by 78.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,046 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of C4 Therapeutics worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1,196.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 16,983 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $58,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCCC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on C4 Therapeutics to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded C4 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

C4 Therapeutics Price Performance

C4 Therapeutics stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $720.30 million, a P/E ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 3.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94.

About C4 Therapeutics

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

