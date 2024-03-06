Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Callon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on CPE

About Callon Petroleum

(Free Report)

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.