Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 121,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,749,000 after acquiring an additional 95,793 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $27,941,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 1,839.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 251,399 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after acquiring an additional 238,439 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Callon Petroleum by 759.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 68,742 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after acquiring an additional 60,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.
Callon Petroleum Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $31.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $28.62 and a 12 month high of $41.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 2.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Research Report on CPE
About Callon Petroleum
Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Callon Petroleum
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Boeing Wants to Buy Its Supplier on Recent Drama, Here’s Why
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Cava Group Serves Up 60% Gain Amid Strong Post-IPO Buying
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Gitlab Goes on Sale: The AI Bubble Burst for This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.