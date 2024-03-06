Cambridge Cognition (LON:COG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $63.73

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc (LON:COG – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 63.73 ($0.81) and traded as low as GBX 54.12 ($0.69). Cambridge Cognition shares last traded at GBX 56 ($0.71), with a volume of 82,233 shares changing hands.

Cambridge Cognition Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95. The company has a market capitalization of £20.28 million, a PE ratio of -509.09 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 51.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 63.73.

About Cambridge Cognition

Cambridge Cognition Holdings Plc, a neuroscience technology company, develops and markets near-patient cognitive testing techniques in the United States, United Kingdom, the European Union, and internationally. The company offers CANTAB digital cognitive assessment platform for drug development by enabling pharmaceutical companies to take new therapeutics from preclinical consultancy to pivotal studies and approval, as well as supports sponsors to enhance recruitment, develop safe and effective treatments, and enhance research and development efficiency.

