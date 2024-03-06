Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) PT Lowered to C$32.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s current price.

CWB has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$33.73.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Performance

TSE:CWB opened at C$28.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. Canadian Western Bank has a 52-week low of C$22.96 and a 52-week high of C$31.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.53 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.89.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities analysts forecast that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

