Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Veritas Investment Research

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$37.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. CIBC boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Cormark boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$33.73.

CWB opened at C$28.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$28.89. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of C$22.96 and a 12 month high of C$31.64.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 8th. The company reported C$0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$291.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$292.40 million. Canadian Western Bank had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 32.29%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Western Bank will post 3.6658323 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Vladimir Ahmad sold 2,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$67,590.00. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

