Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on 89bio from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.22.

89bio Trading Down 14.8%

Shares of 89bio stock opened at $11.73 on Monday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 18.23 and a quick ratio of 18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,238,925.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. RTW Investments LP acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,317,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 272.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,650,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400,611 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of 89bio by 51.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,643,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,817 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 89bio by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,307,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,116,000 after purchasing an additional 781,803 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of 89bio by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,047,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201,200 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

