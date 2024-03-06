Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential downside of 20.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

BBAI opened at $3.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. BigBear.ai has a 1 year low of $1.16 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.08 million, a PE ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 3.86.

In other BigBear.ai news, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,423,389.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Raluca Dinu sold 13,029 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.92, for a total value of $25,015.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 773,374 shares in the company, valued at $1,484,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Avi S. Katz sold 50,000 shares of BigBear.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $90,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 786,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,389.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 198,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 66,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 49,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence and machine learning for decision support. The company operates through two segments, Cyber & Engineering and Analytics. The Cyber & Engineering segment offers high-end technology and management consulting services. It focuses in the areas of cloud engineering and enterprise IT, cybersecurity, computer network operations and wireless, systems engineering, and strategy and program planning.

