Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 299,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 2.88% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $7,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 18.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,398,000 after purchasing an additional 175,168 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,110,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 67.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 307,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after acquiring an additional 123,730 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,513,000 after acquiring an additional 36,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 68.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 238,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 97,120 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGSD opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.29. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $25.94.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.