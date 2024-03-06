Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$8.38.
CS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capstone Copper from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.
Capstone Copper Trading Down 2.5 %
Insider Activity
In other Capstone Copper news, Director Gordon James Bell bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. In related news, Director Gordon James Bell purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$7.06 per share, for a total transaction of C$141,140.00. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker purchased 46,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$299,832.17. 17.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Capstone Copper
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.
