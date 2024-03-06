Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,049 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.06% of Carlisle Companies worth $7,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

CSL opened at $355.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.65 and a 52 week high of $357.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $324.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.92 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CSL. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $350.00 to $354.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total transaction of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $30,114,169.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

