CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Acquired by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CarMax by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,820 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at $542,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in CarMax by 262.3% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CarMax by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,938,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in CarMax by 161.4% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $80.12 on Wednesday. CarMax, Inc. has a one year low of $55.76 and a one year high of $87.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on CarMax from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CarMax from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $1,541,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,073 shares in the company, valued at $355,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $1,541,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,515.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,704 shares of company stock worth $11,233,876 over the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarMax Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

