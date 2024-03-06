Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $83.82

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $83.82 and traded as low as $76.80. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. shares last traded at $76.80, with a volume of 35 shares.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day moving average is $83.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CSIOY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $458.75 million for the quarter. Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 4.06%.

Casio Computer Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Casio Computer Co,Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products. The company operates in Timepieces, Consumer, System Equipment, and Other segments. It offers timepieces, electronic dictionaries, calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, handheld terminals, cash registers, management support systems, data projectors, formed parts, and molds products.

