cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD) Trading Down 0.8%

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) fell 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.69. 10,336 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 118,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Get cbdMD alerts:

cbdMD Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 2.11.

cbdMD (NYSEAMERICAN:YCBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter. cbdMD had a negative net margin of 87.07% and a negative return on equity of 118.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of cbdMD

cbdMD Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YCBD. Merlin Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the 2nd quarter worth $550,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the first quarter worth $28,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 11.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 139,081 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of cbdMD by 82.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 77,275 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of cbdMD in the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

cbdMD, Inc produces and distributes various cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company owns and operates consumer hemp-based CBD brands, such as cbdMD, Paw CBD, hempMD, and cbdMD Botanicals. Its cbdMD brand products include CDB tinctures, gummies, topicals, capsules, drink mixes, and sleep, focus, and calming aids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for cbdMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for cbdMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.