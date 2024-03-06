Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $90.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wedbush from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.77% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CELH. UBS Group upped their price target on Celsius from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celsius from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Celsius in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Celsius from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.13.

CELH stock opened at $86.73 on Monday. Celsius has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $88.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.15 and a beta of 1.87.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 131.58% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 60,462 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $2,015,198.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,603,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,354,054.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul H. Storey sold 3,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $196,704.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,065 shares in the company, valued at $2,612,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 960,568 shares of company stock worth $49,436,582 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Celsius by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Celsius by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 394,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celsius by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 9,946 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

