CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$5.85 at Scotiabank

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$5.43.

CES Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$4.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.47, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.75. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.30 and a 12 month high of C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$553.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. Analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CES Energy Solutions

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total transaction of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

See Also

