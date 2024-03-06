CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$6.75 at Raymond James

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 39.46% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CEU. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.30 to C$5.85 in a research note on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$4.75 price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.43.
CES Energy Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %
CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$553.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$538.23 million. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 24.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.5947631 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Richard Lee Baxter sold 325,794 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.29, for a total value of C$1,071,862.26. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
CES Energy Solutions Company Profile
CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.
