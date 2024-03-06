Chemed (NYSE:CHE) PT Raised to $712.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $604.00 to $712.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

Get Chemed alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Chemed from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Read Our Latest Report on CHE

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE opened at $636.66 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $592.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $560.10. Chemed has a twelve month low of $492.84 and a twelve month high of $649.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.42.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $585.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.64 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 32.29%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 23.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total value of $859,155.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.