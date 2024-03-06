Citigroup Lowers Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $240.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Citigroup from $290.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 43.10% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SNOW. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Snowflake from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Snowflake from $255.00 to $246.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Snowflake from $144.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.85.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $167.72 on Monday. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $128.56 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.01. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.77 and a beta of 0.94.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.80% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The company had revenue of $774.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 756,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,747,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.97, for a total transaction of $105,445.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,967,600.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 506,164 shares of company stock valued at $103,676,541. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in Snowflake by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

