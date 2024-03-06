CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of CleanSpark worth $3,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 800,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli sold 26,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $549,286.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 554,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,403.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,523,650.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CLSK opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 16.25%. The company had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.06 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLSK. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.72.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

