CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) PT Raised to $26.00 at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Chardan Capital from $13.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 69.60% from the company’s current price.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $9.00) on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Friday, December 1st. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on CleanSpark from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised CleanSpark from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on CleanSpark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CleanSpark

CleanSpark Stock Performance

Shares of CLSK stock opened at $15.33 on Monday. CleanSpark has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.77.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.26. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 16.25% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $73.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.06 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CleanSpark

In other CleanSpark news, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $416,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CleanSpark news, Director Roger Paul Beynon sold 10,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total value of $195,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,523,650.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry Mcneill sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $416,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 249,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,601,217.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 399,620 shares of company stock valued at $7,916,289. 3.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CleanSpark

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in CleanSpark by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 8.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 60.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 18.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.