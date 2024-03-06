Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Stake Lifted by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 483,676 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.10% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $7,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 18.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000,065 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $322,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,295,448 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the fourth quarter worth $50,678,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter worth $49,233,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,506,741 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,433,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,453,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,034,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041,111 shares in the last quarter. 60.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BNP Paribas cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Argus cut Cleveland-Cliffs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.50 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE CLF opened at $20.29 on Wednesday. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $22.60. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.40.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The mining company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ron A. Bloom bought 25,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.24 per share, with a total value of $506,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,953.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cleveland-Cliffs

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

