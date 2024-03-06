CML Microsystems (LON:CML) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $403.67

CML Microsystems plc (LON:CML – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 403.67 ($5.12) and traded as low as GBX 391.20 ($4.97). CML Microsystems shares last traded at GBX 395 ($5.01), with a volume of 588 shares changing hands.

CML Microsystems Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 411.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 403.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 11.54 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a market cap of £61.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,410.71 and a beta of 0.90.

About CML Microsystems

CML Microsystems plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of semiconductor products for use in communications industries in the United Kingdom, the Americas, and Far East. It primarily offers high performance radio frequency products and mixed-signal baseband/modem processors for wireless and satellite, network infrastructure, internet of things, broadcast, and aerospace and defense markets.

