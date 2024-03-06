Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp cut its position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,509 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Cogent Communications worth $3,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,772,000. Harspring Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 422.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 575,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,692,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,987,000 after acquiring an additional 263,313 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after acquiring an additional 261,355 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,447,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cogent Communications news, VP John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,150,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 20,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $1,399,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,740,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,793,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,970 shares of company stock valued at $1,926,710 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCOI. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cogent Communications from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Cogent Communications from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.57.

NASDAQ CCOI opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $75.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

