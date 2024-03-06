Coin Hodl (OTCMKTS:MXRSF) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.10

Coin Hodl Inc. (OTCMKTS:MXRSF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.10 and traded as low as $0.09. Coin Hodl shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 30,725 shares traded.
Coin Hodl Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10.
About Coin Hodl
COIN Hodl Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to pursue investment opportunities outside the sectors of digital currency and block chain. Previously, it operated as a merchant banking and financial advisory company with investments in cryptocurrency and blockchain sectors. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Toronto, Canada.
