Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) PT Raised to $13.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector underperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 18.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of BVN opened at $15.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.17. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $16.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the period.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.