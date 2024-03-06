Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Shares Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Compass Diversified by 216.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CODI stock opened at $23.42 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a 52-week low of $16.88 and a 52-week high of $23.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is currently 43.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total transaction of $47,691.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 1,961 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.32, for a total value of $47,691.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,748,062.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 75,123 shares of company stock valued at $1,684,632 and have sold 20,316 shares valued at $481,336. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

