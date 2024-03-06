Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $29.00. Loop Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

NYSE:CMP opened at $21.11 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $872.05 million, a PE ratio of -14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.17. Compass Minerals International has a fifty-two week low of $18.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.62.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 156.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

