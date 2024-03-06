Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Now Covered by HC Wainwright

Research analysts at HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 426.32% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Connect Biopharma stock opened at $1.33 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.10. Connect Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNTB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 135.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 34,820 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 103,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.82% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

