Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Silgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Silgan by 24.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after acquiring an additional 975,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Silgan by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,667,000 after acquiring an additional 868,999 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,802,000 after acquiring an additional 473,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Silgan by 69.0% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. 66.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SLGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Silgan from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

NYSE:SLGN opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.67. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $54.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 20.29%. Analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Silgan’s payout ratio is 24.16%.

In other Silgan news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $205,580.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,024.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

