Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,898 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.37% of Aquestive Therapeutics worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 9.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 96,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.7% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 101,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,845 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 30.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AQST shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

AQST opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.77 million, a PE ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

