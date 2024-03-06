Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $383,000 Position in SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of SK Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SKM – Free Report) by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,842 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 158,007 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in SK Telecom were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SKM. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 602.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,229,982 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,227,000 after buying an additional 1,054,990 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 744.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 671,890 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,996,000 after buying an additional 592,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 71.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,354 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $24,476,000 after buying an additional 498,677 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 417.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 536,082 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,459,000 after buying an additional 432,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SK Telecom in the first quarter valued at $7,100,000.

SK Telecom Price Performance

Shares of SKM stock opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. SK Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.52 and a 12 month high of $22.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SKM shares. Nomura restated a “reduce” rating on shares of SK Telecom in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded SK Telecom from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th.

SK Telecom Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

