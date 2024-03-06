ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its position in shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 190,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.80% of ContextLogic worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WISH. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 238.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,349,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401,373 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,484,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 538.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,821,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066,475 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of ContextLogic by 217.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,827,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WISH. Loop Capital upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ContextLogic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

ContextLogic Stock Performance

Shares of WISH opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. ContextLogic Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.03.

ContextLogic Company Profile

(Free Report)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WISH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.