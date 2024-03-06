Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.15

Cornerstone Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CRSB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $28.15 and traded as high as $29.00. Cornerstone Community Bancorp shares last traded at $29.00, with a volume of 1,100 shares trading hands.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15.

Cornerstone Community Bancorp Company Profile

Cornerstone Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cornerstone Community Bank that provides commercial, industrial, agricultural and personal credit, and other banking services in Tehama and Shasta counties, and the surrounding areas in California. The company offers personal banking products comprise personal checking and savings accounts that include standard and gold savings, money market, health savings, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; debit and personal credit cards; and personal loans, such as personal secured and unsecured term loans, savings and CD secured loans, personal lines of credit, auto loans, home equity lines of credit, and residential construction loans.

