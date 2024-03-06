Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.17% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CBRL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $68.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,622,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $176,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,128 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,920,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,056,000 after purchasing an additional 35,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after buying an additional 97,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after buying an additional 50,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

